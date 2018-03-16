Do you know who you're voting for in 2018? Here are your options so far

Filing opened Friday for the 2018 elections in South Carolina.
The offices of governor, members of Congress, the S.C. House of Representatives and other statewide and local offices are up for election this year. Candidates have until noon on Friday, March 30 to file for the Democratic or Republican nomination.
If more than one candidate files for an office before the deadline, party primaries will be conducted on June 12.
Attorney General:
- Todd Atwater, R
Secretary of State:
- Melvin T. Whittenberg, D
Treasurer:
- Sarah Work (American)
U.S. House of Representatives:
- 3rd District: Jeff Duncan, (R) (incumbent)
- 4th District: Brandon P. Brown (D)
S.C. House of Representatives (local):
- Jimmy Bales (D-Richland) (i)
- Nathan Ballentine, (R-Richland) (i)
- Micah Caskey, (R-Lexington) (i)
- Mary Gail Douglas, (D-Fairfield) (i)
- Kit Spires, (R-Lexington) (i)
- Seth Rose (D-Richland)
