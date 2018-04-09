Are you a Republican or a Democrat? The SC GOP wants to know

South Carolina Republican Party leaders want the state to ask you about your politics when you register to vote.
The S.C. GOP will ask Republican voters participating in the June 12 primary whether the state should give voters registering for the first time, or changing their voter registration, the option to identify themselves as members of a political party.
Right now, S.C. voters do not have the option to identify a political affiliation. If added to voter registrations, partisan registration would be a boon for political parties, which strive to connect with and mobilize like-minded voters, said S.C. GOP Chairman Drew McKissick.
"It's a simple matter of whether or not people should have the right to associate and work together to advance their beliefs. We believe that they do, and we believe that should include political parties as well," McKissick said.
The question regarding partisan registration will appear on Republican Party primary ballots across the state in June, but the outcome has no legal or binding authority. However, the results could help build momentum behind a state House bill that would add partisan registration in South Carolina, McKissick said.
That bill would allow voters, voluntarily, to check boxes identifying themselves as Republicans, Democrats, Independents or "other," or write in their political affiliation.
(That legislation, which has 49 Republican co-sponsors in the House, likely is dead for the year, but could be revived next legislative session.)
The change would be a small step toward a more challenging, but long-held, Republican Party goal: closing political primaries to only party faithful.
Under current law, anyone can vote in the political primary of his or her choice. Critics say that opens Republican Party up to less conservative candidates.
The S.C. GOP executive committee last voted in support of closing political primaries in 2015.
Voluntary partisan registration also would give the political parties a better tool for identifying voters, McKissick said.
"No political party or organization or campaign at any level is any better than the list that they have," McKissick told The State Monday.
By not allowing voters to self-identify with a political party, the state is creating an "undue barrier" between political parties and voters "in a day when there is already so much apathy about politics," he said.
