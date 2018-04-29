'I don't trust him,' SC's Graham says of James Comey

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that he does not trust former FBI director James Comey, and called for Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to testify before Congress about their discussions of the Clinton email investigation.
The comments from South Carolina's senior senator came during an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News. Graham first criticized Comey for authorizing a friend to leak to the press the contents of a memo Comey wrote from one of his interactions with President Donald Trump, who fired Comey last May.
"Comey said he did this for the express reason of hoping a special counsel would be appointed," Graham said of leaking the memos. "He made a decision ... to try to press the system to appoint a special counsel. If that doesn't show a motivation and a bias against President Trump, I don't know what would."
Graham also addressed the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and Comey's claim that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch instructed him to call it a "matter" instead of an "investigation."
"She denies that," Graham said of Lynch. "Comey says there's classified information that, if it ever got to be revealed, would destroy Loretta Lynch's credibility when it came to the Clinton email investigation."
Comey and Lynch should be brought before Congress and put under oath to "resolve this conflict," Graham said.
"James Comey — I don't trust him," Graham said. "I think he was part of an effort at the FBI to give Clinton a pass. The way they conducted the investigation was a joke. The thumb was on the scale. The head investigator by the FBI hated Trump, liked Clinton. They were trying to come up with an insurance policy to make sure that Trump didn't win the election."
