Customer sues Midlands utility that paid its board 'enormous and undeserved profits'

A Tri-County Electric customer has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the Midlands power company, seeking to claw back the "excessive" compensation the cooperative's part-time board paid itself while customers faced high power bills.
The lawsuit was filed by 66-year-old Hopkins resident Roy Smith a day after The State newspaper revealed that Tri-County's board had rewarded itself with the highest pay of any of South Carolina's 20 co-ops, then worked to defeat a package of proposals that would have limited their per diems and health care packages.
The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday, says Smith "seeks to restrain Tri-County Electric from paying a small group of self-serving officials enormous and undeserved profits."
It was drawn up by Columbia attorney Graham Newman, who specializes in class-action lawsuits. With a federal judge's permission, all of Tri-County's 13,600 customers in Calhoun, Orangeburg, Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Sumter counties would be added as plaintiffs.
Smith's suit alleges Tri-County's board has paid itself some $6 million since 2004 in per-diem pay, health insurance and other benefits. The suit asks a judge to stop the board's current pay practices. Newman said the judge also could decide how much of that pay was reasonable, then order the rest be repaid to Tri-County customers.
State law prohibits co-ops — which are nonprofits — from paying their board members excessively, and it requires co-ops to pass along any profits to their customers, the suit notes.
"They treated the cooperative more like a slush fund than actually serving the interests of their members," Newman said.
Since The State's story ran, Tri-County has received calls from more than 100 customers complaining about the board's practices and asking about their options, according to its chief executive, Chad Lowder.
"We have heard comments from members that they were looking at doing that, some type of class-action suit," Lowder said. "I'm not surprised by it, so we're just waiting right now to be served papers officially."
The co-ops nine-member board made about $52,000 a member in 2016, according to tax records. That's far above the statewide average of $28,000 per member and the national average of $15,000 a member.
Tri-County's board pay was inflated in part because the board had offered its longtime members health insurance for life and because of the board's high number of meetings.
The Tri-County board held 50 meetings last year, including 38 gatherings in addition to the 12 monthly meetings required by law. The extra meetings often were short — some as brief as 15 minutes long — but allowed board members to collect a $450-a-day allowance nonetheless, Lowder said.
After an intervention by a national trade group and a Charlotte attorney, the board in January provisionally adopted a set of policies capping their pay at the statewide average and forcing board members to pay for their own health-insurance.
But then some board members worked to defeat those proposed bylaw changes, which were narrowly voted down by a razor-thin margin at the co-op's annual meeting last week.
Two of the board members who had pushed for the changes — Barry Hutto and Jeff Reeves — resigned on the spot.
Meanwhile, Tri-County's residential customers pay some of the highest power rates in the state: about 15.2 cents per kilowatt hour, higher than even SCE&G's much-maligned rates.
