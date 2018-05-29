In this 2011 file photo, Confederate battle flags fly in Mountain Creek, Alabama. Several students at Burns High School in Cleveland County, North Carolina, were suspended recently for flying Confederate flags from their trucks on school grounds.
White nationalists protest outside Tennessee church

By Bristow Marchant

May 29, 2018 07:36 AM

MARYVILLE, Tenn.

Nine white nationalists gathered outside a Tennessee church to protest a talk by the author of a book about white supremacy.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the group stood outside First United Methodist Church in Maryville on Sunday evening. They held aloft a Confederate flag and a "White Pride Worldwide" flag.

Inside, church members listened to a presentation by David Billings, author of a book called "Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy in U.S. History and Life."

Catherine Nance, senior pastor at First United Methodist, says protesters showed up after the presentation began, and people inside were largely unaware of their presence.

Nance says protesters were "demonstrating peacefully," and that "no one felt threatened because of their presence." She says Maryville police were called and officers monitored the situation.

