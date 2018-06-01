'Justice on planet Zenon': SC candidate dresses as alien to protest debate exclusion

Upset about being left out of a 1st District Republican debate, one congressional candidate found an original way to keep himself in the spotlight.
Dimitri Cherny, the former Democratic candidate now running in the GOP primary, posted a video to his Instagram account Friday posing as the "chief of galactic police on the planet Zenon."
Using the name "Hajdut Terheqeze" and dressed in oversized googles and a conehead, Cherny threatens to arrest "intergalactic criminal" and Charleston County GOP chairman Larry Kobrovsky for breach of contract if Cherny were not allowed to take part in the debate between U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford and state Rep. Katie Arrington in Charleston on Friday.
If Cherny weren't included, Kobrovsky will face "swift justice on the planet Zenon," the video warns.
"Our starship is now in orbit around Earth, and our landing crew is standing by," Cherny says over footage of the starship Enterprise from "Star Trek."
Any resistance would force him to use an "Acme disintegration pistol," he said.
This is not the first time outer space has played into Cherny's campaigning. When running as a Democrat for the Congress seat in 2016, Cherny pledged to find a "Planet B" to which humans could escape if the Earth becomes uninhabitable.
Cherny, who has a tattoo of "democratic socialist" Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, crossed over this year to launch a long-shot bid in the Republican primary on June 12.
