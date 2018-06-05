New poll in SC governor race gives a new GOP candidate an edge

A new poll shows a new candidate has emerged in the race for a runoff spot in the Republican race for governor.

A poll for the John Warren campaign by the firm Fabrizio Lee shows the Greenville businessman in position to make a runoff with incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, ahead of Catherine Templeton.

The poll, conducted between May 29 and May 31, shows McMaster in first place with the support of 33 percent of GOP primary voters. Warren is in second with 19 percent and Catherine Templeton is in third with 17 percent.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant had 5 percent of the vote, while former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill had 2 percent, with 24 percent undecided.

Warren has gained ground in recent weeks with a largely self-financed campaign as an outside business leader seeking his first elected office.

If no candidate wins a majority in the first round of the June 12 primary, the top two will face each other in a runoff two weeks later, on June 26.

The firm polled 500 likely GOP voters in the Palmetto State through live interviews on a mix of landline and cellphone numbers. It has a margin of error of about 4 percent.

The campaign feels its advertising campaign is being effective. The poll shows 31 percent of those who have seen Warren's TV ads support the candidate, versus 28 percent who say they will vote for McMaster and 14 percent Templeton. Twenty percent of ad-watchers said they were undecided.

Warren also lead among voters who have seen ads from all three candidates of the top candidates, with 30 percent to McMaster's 27 percent and Templeton's 15 percent.