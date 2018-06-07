Duck call in SC governor's race: Duck Dynasty star makes endorsement

Will SC duck hunters hear the latest call in the SC governor's race?
Phil Robertson, the star of the reality TV show Duck Dyansty, endorsed GOP contender John Warren on Thursday in a video posted to Warren's YouTube channel.
Robertson, founder of the duck call brand Duck Commander, calls in the video for support for Warren from "all you South Carolina duck hunters... you beaver hunters, trappers, fishermen, and the ones that live by your Bibles."
"You better get some godly men in there," Robertson said, "men who are unafraid to take a stand on what's right, men who love God and who love you. That's John Warren."
Robertson is known for his religious and socially conservative views, Robertson has endorsed other Republican political candidates in the past, including President Donald Trump.
Warren welcomed the endorsement, calling Robertson a "man of strong Christian faith" and "an unyielding advocate for the unborn" and gun rights.
“Nobody speaks as clearly as Phil Robertson and I'm excited to have his endorsement," Warren said in a statement.
Comments