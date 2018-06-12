The latest: Gipson holds big lead over Johnson in Midlands solicitor race

In the Richland County solicitor race, Byron Gipson (73 percent) leads incumbent Dan Johnson (27 percent) with 21 percent of precincts reporting.

Johnson has been the top prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties for two terms, but has come under fire this year for misspending taxpayer money and accusations of sexual harassment. Gipson has even built a fundraising lead in the Fifth Circuit solicitor's race heading into the primary.





The winner of Tuesday's vote will effectively be assured of being the next solicitor, barring a write-in challenger. No other candidate has filed to run in November.

