Write-in campaign against Jason Elliott in full swing

Brett Brocato’s write-in campaign against Greenville Republican Jason Elliott went into full swing Saturday.
After a 11 a.m. meet and greet at Tommy’s Ham House, Brocato went door to door while campaign volunteers handed out flyers and posted signs along East North Street that said, “Write in Brett Brocato, SC House District 22.”
He also has radio time scheduled next week and plans to spend a lot of time in churches in an effort to prevent Elliott from becoming South Carolina’s first openly gay legislator.
“I’m interested in giving the voters a choice now that they know more about who Jason Elliott is,” Brocato told The Greenville News Saturday.
Elliott unseated sitting state Rep. Wendy Nanney in the June primary with 58 percent of the vote. Nanney had represented District 22, which includes Wade Hampton Boulevard, parts of the Eastside and ultra-conservative Bob Jones University, for four terms until her landslide defeat.
After his win, Elliott said in an interview with The State newspaper that voters in his district knew he was gay but that his sexual orientation didn’t play a role in the race.
Brocato, however, said, he’s not “seen any evidence to speak of” that voters knew Elliott was “openly homosexual” or that Elliott’s win signified “a change in the character of this conservative part of Greenville.”
Brocato said his campaign is in a unique situation because “we believe there’s a block of voters that don’t agree with that, and we’re working on finding them.”
Brocato, 41, launched his write-in campaign on Oct. 8.
He said his platform is concerned about the state taking on debt to fund road and infrastructure improvements and added that he’s opposed to raising the gas tax
Brocato is also running on a platform to preserve family values and said he’s spent the last year working on relations between church and government by encouraging churches to pay more attention to the public sphere.
“We’ve got threats to religious liberties that are happening fairly regularly in our country now, and I think churches need to be aware of who leads them,” Brocato said.
Brocato works as an engineer with an international manufacturing firm. He is married with three children and is a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
