Gowdy wins re-election bid to fourth term

Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy was re-elected on Tuesday to the U.S. House District 4 seat, easily defeating his two challengers.
Gowdy, 52, a former prosecutor, first won office in 2010 and easily won re-election in 2012 and 2014. He faced Democrat Chris Fedalei, 27, of Greenville and Constitution Party candidate Michael Chandler, 62, of Inman in his bid for a fourth term.
According to the unofficial results shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Gowdy had received 197,235 votes, Fedalei had received 91,106 votes and Chandler had received 5,045 votes. Some precincts in Greenville County had not yet reported to the State Election Commission.
Gowdy spent Election Day making a final campaign push in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. He attended the Spartanburg County Republican Party’s election results watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings in Spartanburg.
“These folks helped me when I ran for solicitor, and they helped me now,” Gowdy said. “It was important for me to come here (Spartanburg).”
Gowdy said he voted for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and congratulated his friend, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, on running a successful campaign. After a victory looked clear, Gowdy thanked supporters.
“I am grateful for the privilege of representing the people of Greenville and Spartanburg counties again,” Gowdy said. “The Upstate of South Carolina has an unparalleled depth and breadth of assets making it an ideal place to live and work. I am incredibly fortunate to be able to represent this district in the House of Representatives.”
During his campaign, Gowdy’s message focused on national security, creating jobs and the need for oversight of government.
Fedalei, 26, was a political newcomer who graduated from the University of South Carolina’s law school in 2015. It was Fedalei’s first run for political office. His top campaign issues were criminal justice reform, veterans’ care and education.
“We are extremely disappointed in the results,” Fedalei said.
Chandler, 62, was a political newcomer who worked for Dish Network as an equipment tester. His top campaign issues were cutting wasteful federal government spending, creating jobs and protecting the Constitution.
