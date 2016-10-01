Candidate forum for Richland 2 school board

The Richland Two Teacher Forum and League of Women Voters are hosting a forum for school board candidates.
The forum will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation, in the Village at Sandhill at 763 Fashion Drive.
Candidates for the three available seats on the Richland 2 board are: Lindsay Agostini, Anthony “A.J.” Bracy, Henry Counts, Monica Elkins, Kay Harvey, Evangelina Hemphill, Bill McCracken, James Mobley, Keith R. Powell, James Jamie Shadd and Shelley Williams.
The forum is being hosted by the Teacher Forum, a professional group made up of past and present Teachers of the Year in Richland 2.
Cassie Cope contributed.
