District 22 race heats up

Brill, McLeod pick up endorsements
State schools Superintendent Molly Spearman has endorsed Richland 2 school board member Susan Brill in the District 22 race to succeed outgoing state Sen. Joel Lourie, D-Richland.
“Susan Brill is a life-long supporter of public education and has done an excellent job representing parents, students, and educators during her tenure on the school board in Richland School District 2,” Spearman said of her fellow Republican in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Conservation Voters of South Carolina are backing Brill’s Nov. 8 opponent, state Rep. Mia McLeod.
The group’s political director, John Tynan, cited McLeod’s sponsorship of conservation legislation this year, including the Conservation Bank re-authorization bill.
McLeod said she was “humbled” by the endorsement.
“Last year and this past weekend, as the water, wind and rain ripped through my district and our state, we were reminded of the symbiotic relationship between people and our environment,” McLeod said in a statement.
