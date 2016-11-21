Trump cabinet will include women, congresswoman says

One GOP congresswoman promised Monday that Donald Trump’s cabinet will include women, a good omen for South Carolina’s Nikki Haley.
The S.C. governor met with the president-elect last week amid speculation she could be named secretary of state in the new administration. On Monday, Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn said Trump’s “diverse cabinet” will include women in top positions, according to a report in The Hill.
“I am not sure who that first woman is going to be but I know that you’re going to see one,” Blackburn said in an interview.
Trump made his first cabinet pick Friday when he announced Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions would be his attorney general.
