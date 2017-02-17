Here’s why Lindsey Graham won’t be at Trump’s SC visit

The Buzz

Lindsey Graham won't be at President Donald Trump's Charleston visit Friday. But Trump probably won’t mind.

South Carolina’s senior senator said he had planned to attend Trump’s first visit to the Palmetto State as president, when he visits the North Charleston Boeing plant.

But instead, Graham will be in Washington, where the Senate is set to hold a potentially close vote on Trump’s nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt.

“I’m very disappointed I cannot attend Boeing’s celebration of the 787-10 today with President Trump,” Graham said in a statement. “I am honored President Trump would travel to South Carolina to hear the Boeing success story.”

