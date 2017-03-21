The Buzz

Trey Gowdy to hold telephone town hall with Tim Scott

By Maayan Schechter

The Greenville News

South Carolina Congressman Rep. Trey Gowdy plans to hold a telephone town hall on Wednesday with guest Sen. Tim Scott.

The town hall is open to all constituents living in state’s Fourth District.

The call is slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, though the time is subject to change.

People who would like to sign up to participate are encouraged to visit http://bit.ly/2nCSBuO.

Though Gowdy has met with constituents privately face-to-face in South Carolina, the Republican congressman has yet to hold an in-person town hall, similar to his colleagues Scott and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Supporters and non-supporters of Congressional members nationwide have called on their representatives to hold town halls as related to policy decisions and comments made by President Donald Trump and his administration.

