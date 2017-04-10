Norman gets endorsement from Scott Walker in Congress race

Congressional candidate Ralph Norman has won the endorsement of former presidential candidate and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
“Ralph Norman knows how important it is to stand with taxpayers against the big government special interests, and his record in both the private sector and the state legislature prove it,” Walker said in a statement.
“He's a strong conservative with the courage to take on out-of-control spending and dysfunction in Washington, and voters can trust Ralph to pursue bold reforms and vote with their values in mind.”
Walker has been the governor of Wisconsin since 2010, where he survived a recall vote in 2012 after he signed a law weakening public sector unions in the state.
He ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, but dropped out of the race before the first primary.
“Governor Walker and I share a similar conservative philosophy,” Norman said. “We are both passionate reformers, proven fighters, and principled conservatives.”
Norman, a former state legislator and real estate developer in Rock Hill, is one of seven Republican candidates seeking the 5th District seat formerly held by Mick Mulvaney, now President Donald Trump’s budget director.
