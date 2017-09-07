UN Ambassador and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley appears on the cover of Time magazine.
UN Ambassador and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley appears on the cover of Time magazine. TIME
UN Ambassador and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley appears on the cover of Time magazine. TIME
The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

The Buzz

Haley on the cover of Time magazine

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 8:38 AM

Time magazine has released a cover featuring U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, labeling the former S.C. governor one of the “Women Who Are Changing the World.”

Time tweeted the image Thursday morning.

The Sept. 18 edition lists 46 prominent women in different fields, including Haley. Time also tweeted other covers featuring other women in the special edition.

Haley gave a short interview to the magazine, reminiscing about her childhood dream — becoming the mayor of the small S.C. town of Bamberg.

“I told my little brother that I wanted to be the mayor of Bamberg one day because that was as high as I could see,” Haley says.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism
Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody 4:05

Marry You for Health Care - Bruno Mars parody
SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:16

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

View More Video