Haley on the cover of Time magazine

Time magazine has released a cover featuring U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, labeling the former S.C. governor one of the “Women Who Are Changing the World.”
Time tweeted the image Thursday morning.
.@nikkihaley is the first Indian-American woman to be elected governor #SheIsTheFirst https://t.co/01oeKhhXKF pic.twitter.com/fUaPKNv60w— TIME (@TIME) September 7, 2017
The Sept. 18 edition lists 46 prominent women in different fields, including Haley. Time also tweeted other covers featuring other women in the special edition.
Haley gave a short interview to the magazine, reminiscing about her childhood dream — becoming the mayor of the small S.C. town of Bamberg.
“I told my little brother that I wanted to be the mayor of Bamberg one day because that was as high as I could see,” Haley says.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
