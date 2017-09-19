Twitter screen grab
SC’s Bakari Sellers interviews Hillary Clinton for new podcast

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 19, 2017 3:30 PM

A former South Carolina state representative is interviewing Hillary Clinton for a new podcast.

Bakari Sellers is promoting his new podcast “ViewPoint,” which premieres Wednesday with an interview with the former Democratic nominee on the 2016 campaign and her new book.

Sellers, a Columbia attorney, represented Bamberg County in the S.C. House from 2006 to 2014, when he was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor. Since leaving office, Sellers has become a regular commentator on CNN.

Clinton, currently on tour promoting the memoir of her 2016 loss entitled “What Happened,” is a big get for the upstart podcast, but its iTunes page promotes a wide range of future guests, including Southeastern sportscaster Paul Finebaum and S.C. native radio personality Charlamagne tha God.

But it looks like politics and current events will be the main focus of the podcast. The description says it will introduce “emerging voices of the day on a number of hot button topics ranging from the future of Democratic politics in the South to the role of #blacklivesmatter in the Age of Trump.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405

