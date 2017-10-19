SCANA customers still paying for failed nuclear project. Stop charging them, governor says

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster asked SCANA to stop charging customers for two unfinished and now-abandoned nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.
In a letter Thursday to SCANA chief executive officer Kevin Marsh, McMaster asked SCANA and its subsidiary, SCE&G, “to immediately cease collecting approximately $37 million per month from ratepayers for its abandoned nuclear project.”
McMaster also urged SCANA to use money it is set to receive from a settlement with Toshiba, the parent company of the now-bankrupt Westinghouse, which was the lead contractor building the nuclear reactors, “to begin refunding to ratepayers” money already collected for the construction project.
“It is unreasonable and oppressive for SCANA to require its customers to bear the burden of actions and decisions in which customers played no part and over which they had no control,” McMaster wrote in the letter.
About 18 percent of SCE&G customers’ power bills go to pay for the two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer plant in Jenkinsville.
The Cayce-based power company is under fire for failure to complete the reactors and for enormous cost overruns, $1.7 billion of which has been passed on to the company’s customers. State, federal and legislative investigations are under way into what went wrong.
McMaster’s request is just that – a request. The Richland Republican has no authority to force SCANA, or its board, to lower customer’s rates. However, the show of solidarity with SCANA’s customers could help McMaster win supporters as he faces three challengers in next year’s GOP primary.
On Wednesday, McMaster said his goal is to make sure “customers who put the money into these reactors are not left holding the bag.”
The letter marks another example of how the governor has grown critical of the company since it announced it was abandoning the nuclear project. SCANA has been a generous contributor to the governor’s 2018 campaign and courted the state’s top official after he took office in January.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments