Graham says no one ‘in their right mind’ at the White House would fire Mueller

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham minced no words on Monday when asked if the Senate plans to take up legislation that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump.
In an interview with Fox News, Graham, R-Seneca, said there would be “holy hell to pay,” if Mueller is fired. Graham, however, said that he didn’t see an “urgent need” to pass legislation to protect Mueller, according to Politico.
“I don't think anybody in their right mind at the White House would think about replacing Mr. Mueller unless there was a very good reason,” Graham told the Associated Press.
Two bipartisan bills have been introduced; one would let any special counsel for the Department of Justice challenge his or her removal in court, according to the AP. Graham’s bill would prevent the firing of any special counsel unless the dismissal was first reviewed by a panel of three federal judges.
After an initial flurry of support, the bills have stalled as Trump has quieted his public criticism of Mueller.
S.C. Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy said in a recent TV interview that he’s “in an increasingly small group of Republicans” who don’t want to see Mueller’s probe curtailed, according to Politico.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
