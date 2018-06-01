SC GOP funneled secretive money from special interest to Lexington County candidate

A Lexington County Council candidate faces scrutiny after accepting campaign donations from a special interest donor who funneled money through the S.C. Republican Party.
The $5,000 donation to Glen Conwell's district 8 race had the double-effect of concealing the donor and increasing the maximum amount the donor was able to give from $1,000 to $5,000.
S.C. Republican Party spokeswoman Hope Walker said the April 18 donation was "not an endorsement at all" from the party and would not say who gave the money. Conwell said the donation was from Lou Wood Kennedy, owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals, which recently moved its headquarters into the county.
Conwell said he has never spoken to Kennedy nor anyone from Nephron Pharmaceuticals, and did not say why he thought the company donated to his campaign.
Incumbent Ned Tolar, who is facing Conwell and Charles Crouch in the June 12 primary election, said he has scrutinized tax exemptions such as the one Nephron receives. He thinks Nephron's support of his opponent has something to do with that.
“It’s no surprise that one of the recipients of these exemptions is now funding an opponent against me," Tolar said in an emailed statement. "However, I still believe that complete transparency for tax exemptions is the right thing to do, and I still plan to push for it."
Tolar blasted Conwell for accepting the donation, saying "I think it violates the ethics laws of South Carolina," Tolar said in an interview. "If Glen has any...ethics, he'll give it back."
The State Ethics Commission declined to comment.
Stephen Spaulding, an attorney and top strategist for government watchdog Common Cause, didn't know whether the practice was legal, but said, "It raises serious questions. We have contribution limits and we have disclosure laws for a reason.
"If a donor is able to funnel money to a candidate through a political party, that's a problem," Spaulding said.
Kennedy did not respond to a message left with her secretary seeking comment.
The contribution was a part of a program where a donor gives money to the Republican Party and the party gives part of that contribution to the donor's preferred candidate, Walker said. She said the practice is legal and a tactic the party has used in Catherine Templeton and Gov. Henry McMaster's campaigns.
The tactic is less common at the local level, said Craig Caldwell, chair of the Lexington County Republican Party.
"This is the first time I've seen it from a county level in Lexington County," Caldwell said. "It's more common on statewide candidates."
Walker said all candidates received an email about the program, but Tolar and Crouch said they were not aware they could use this strategy to fund their campaign.
"I never knew that sort of thing — that you could do that," said Crouch, who is also challenging Conwell and Tolar in the June 12 election. "But I've never been in public office before."
