The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's relationship with president-elect Donald Trump may have started on the wrong foot. She endorsed Florida Senator Marco Rubio in the republican primary, and referred to trump as an "angry voice" in her rebuttal to the State of the Union Address. Nikki Haley has now been called upon by Trump to serve in his cabinet as the ambassador to the United Nations.