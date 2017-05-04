Terminally-ill children no longer have to pay for hunting, fishing licenses

A newly-minted law will allow children and young adults with life-threatening conditions to receive hunting and fishing licenses at no cost.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Wednesday that waives South Carolina hunting and fishing license fees for anyone under the ages of 21 who has been diagnosed with terminal of life-threatening illnesses or injuries, according to a news release from S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The law went into effect immediately.
Those interested in the fee waiver must also be sponsored by the Outdoor Dream Foundation to qualify. The volunteers with the Anderson-based nonprofit work with sick and injured children across the country, including at three pediatric oncology centers in South Carolina, leading them on hunting and fishing trips
“We’re really excited about this,” Outdoor Dream Foundation founder Brad Jones said. “Getting these kids outside aids in the healing process and lets them have a sense of accomplishment.”
SCDNR has hosted special hunts for sick children in the past.
“We support non-profit, charitable organizations like the Outdoor Dream Foundation who offer children with life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to experience hunting and fishing in our state,” SCDNR Maj. Jamie Landrum said. “It’s a great way for us to give back to the people who support us.”
