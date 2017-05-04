State Politics

May 04, 2017 2:46 PM

Terminally-ill children no longer have to pay for hunting, fishing licenses

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A newly-minted law will allow children and young adults with life-threatening conditions to receive hunting and fishing licenses at no cost.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Wednesday that waives South Carolina hunting and fishing license fees for anyone under the ages of 21 who has been diagnosed with terminal of life-threatening illnesses or injuries, according to a news release from S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The law went into effect immediately.

Those interested in the fee waiver must also be sponsored by the Outdoor Dream Foundation to qualify. The volunteers with the Anderson-based nonprofit work with sick and injured children across the country, including at three pediatric oncology centers in South Carolina, leading them on hunting and fishing trips

“We’re really excited about this,” Outdoor Dream Foundation founder Brad Jones said. “Getting these kids outside aids in the healing process and lets them have a sense of accomplishment.”

SCDNR has hosted special hunts for sick children in the past.

“We support non-profit, charitable organizations like the Outdoor Dream Foundation who offer children with life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to experience hunting and fishing in our state,” SCDNR Maj. Jamie Landrum said. “It’s a great way for us to give back to the people who support us.”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Elected official commits crime, pays for special election bill

Elected official commits crime, pays for special election bill 1:04

Elected official commits crime, pays for special election bill
Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope' 2:19

Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'
The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley 1:55

The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos