State Sen. Mike Fanning explains bill to make crooked elected officials pay for special elections needed to replace them

South Carolina

Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford talked with a small group of media after his town hall at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, on March 3, 2017. Sanford said he plans on doing another town hall in either Bluffton or Hilton Head Island within the next couple weeks.

South Carolina

Expedition Lowcountry hauls in 12-foot great white

Researchers with Cape Cod-based OCEARCH hauled in a 12-foot great white shark March 3, 2017, during the early part of the research organization's Expedition Lowcountry. The team has been on the hunt for sharks since Monday, hoping to tag specimens to further understand their movements. This particular shark was dubbed, appropriately, "Hilton".

South Carolina

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina, announces a 35 count, 20 defendant indictment as part of a two-year investigation targeting members of Billie East Side Bloods gang. Drake said 13 people are now in custody and four more will be in custody soon. During a press conference that included about 25 representatives from local law enforcement and government agencies, Drake made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the M.L. Brown Building in Conway. The indictments center around heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and possession of firearms for the purpose of advancing a drug conspiracy.

State

Afghan translator shares his experience

Noor Amiri was a translator with the United States Army and Special Forces in Afghanistan for six years. After the U.S. started withdrawing its forces, Amiri decided it wasn't safe for him to stay in his country and was granted a visa to come to the U.S. He says the vetting process for immigrants is thorough and detailed.

