Irma has weakened to a tropical storm. SC still set to get strong winds, heavy rain

Irma is a hurricane no more.
The once-powerful storm was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph, during the 8 a.m., advisory by the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to continue weakening, eventually into a tropical depression come Tuesday afternoon.
Parts of South Carolina, however, remain under a tropical storm warning. What’s left of the storm’s eye was north of Central Florida, as of 8 a.m. It’s moving west-northwest at 18 mph.
South Carolina is expected to start feeling tropical force winds and gusts Monday. Winds could occasionally gust as strong as 60 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The strongest winds are expected through Monday afternoon near the coast, and south and west of the Interstate 26 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
“Impacts are expected to peak Monday with the strongest winds, greatest storm surge, heaviest rain and greatest tornado threat,” according to Charleston forecasters.
Weather conditions are still favorable through Monday evening for tornadoes. But the forecasters in Charleston said the time tornadoes are possible should be brief, and the twisters should be weak in nature.
Parts of South Carolina could also get three to five inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to seven inches. As of the 8 a.m., update, Columbia forecasters have, through 2 a.m., Tuesday, parts of the state under a flash flood watch and a high wind warning. A flash flood watch is also in effect through late Monday.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
