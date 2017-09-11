Float on, Folly Boat! Iconic graffiti boat washes into Irma’s waters

Folly Beach’s iconic graffiti boat was washed away by Tropical Storm Irma’s waters Monday afternoon.
Facebook user Chris John posted a live video of the boat floating against a dock in high waters. The video had been watched by more than 200,000 people and shared more than 6,700 times, with dozens of people commenting their concerns and memories about the boat.
It was another big storm, Hurricane Hugo, that washed the Folly Boat into the marshland in the first place in 1989. Since then, it’s become a colorfully painted landmark beloved by locals and travelers.
