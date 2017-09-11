More Videos

Hurricane Irma: As of 11:30 a.m. Monday 0:13

Hurricane Irma: As of 11:30 a.m. Monday

Pause
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path

SC Gov. Henry Mcmaster talks about visit with evacuees in Columbia shelter 2:37

SC Gov. Henry Mcmaster talks about visit with evacuees in Columbia shelter

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma 11:04

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster visits evacuee shelter after Irma 0:21

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster visits evacuee shelter after Irma

Irma weakens to a tropical storm 1:02

Irma weakens to a tropical storm

Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia 0:40

Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia

IRMA: Iconic Folly Beach boat floats away 0:33

IRMA: Iconic Folly Beach boat floats away

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina 4:04

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 1:05

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

  • IRMA: Iconic Folly Beach boat floats away

    Storm surge picks up boat, pushes it against dock; dock crumbles

Storm surge picks up boat, pushes it against dock; dock crumbles Courtesy of Chris John via Stylez Exchange Charleston
Storm surge picks up boat, pushes it against dock; dock crumbles Courtesy of Chris John via Stylez Exchange Charleston

State

Float on, Folly Boat! Iconic graffiti boat washes into Irma’s waters

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 4:08 PM

FOLLY BEACH, SC

Folly Beach’s iconic graffiti boat was washed away by Tropical Storm Irma’s waters Monday afternoon.

Facebook user Chris John posted a live video of the boat floating against a dock in high waters. The video had been watched by more than 200,000 people and shared more than 6,700 times, with dozens of people commenting their concerns and memories about the boat.

It was another big storm, Hurricane Hugo, that washed the Folly Boat into the marshland in the first place in 1989. Since then, it’s become a colorfully painted landmark beloved by locals and travelers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SC Gov. Henry Mcmaster talks about visit with evacuees in Columbia shelter

View More Video