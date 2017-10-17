These two SC cities were named the best in 2017

Two South Carolina cities were voted among the Top 3 small cities in the country.
Charleston and Greenville earned the No. 1 and No. 3 slots respectively in Condé Nast Traveler’s “The Best Small Cities in the U.S.” The annual survey was published Tuesday, and it featured cities with populations under 1 million.
Readers voted Charleston the country’s best small and “most charming cities.” It’s the third year in a row the city earns the spot since the survey was divided into two categories of best small and large cities.
“Underneath (Charleston’s) sleepy veneer, the city is known for its dynamic food scene — where destination dining reflects its English, French and West African roots — along with a thriving theater scene, bustling King Street and historic City Market,” the magazine’s post stated.
Greenville made No. 3 in the list and was featured as a secret city that is “just on the cusp of stardom.”
“The up-and-coming food lover’s town is getting its own outpost of Sean Brock’s Husk and its first food hall in late-2017, and its farm-to-table scene is rising to the ranks of Asheville,” the post stated. “Walk off your food coma across the 32-acre Falls Park that runs through the middle of town before going back for seconds.”
No other South Carolina city was featured on the list. Neighboring cities included were Savannah, Ga., at No. 6 and Asheville, N.C., at No. 14.
In a separate list also published Tuesday, South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island was featured as No. 1 among the “Best Islands in the U.S.”
“With pristine beaches, shopping to satisfy everyone and restaurants that could compete with major cities, it’s no wonder that our readers found this South Carolina island so relaxing,” the post stated. “When not lounging ocean-side, explore the bike trails or take advantage of the golf available for all levels.”
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
