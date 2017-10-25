State

SC neighborhood listed among 12 that ‘are about to get crazy popular’

By Cynthia Roldán

October 25, 2017 2:05 PM

South Carolina just continues to make lists for being so awesome.

This time, one of its neighborhoods made a Thrillist.com list for being among the “12 Neighborhoods Across America That Are About to Get Crazy Popular.”

West Greenville was among those that made the cut as a neighborhood that’s “emerging with a heavy emphasis on the arts and independent creative businesses.”

“(A) slew of new residential projects looming, and it might just be the most exciting new neighborhood in the region,” the post stated.

It’s of no surprise, however, that the neighborhood is in Greenville, which was named earlier this year one of “America’s Best Small Cities to Move to Before They Get Too Popular.”

