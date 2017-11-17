86-year-old was hospitalized after Taser incident. Now, police are paying up

17:06 Watch encounter of 86-year-old who was stunned by Kingstree Police. Pause

7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

0:12 Bus camera shows monitor apparently punching 4-year-old special needs student

2:53 Dawn Staley ‘disappointed’ with team’s performance after 66-36 win over Clemson

2:28 Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home.

1:16 This highway intersection is among the busiest in the state, highest in accidents too

3:17 Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

2:13 Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported