Killing one of these animals will get you a lifetime SC hunting license

More Videos 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect Pause 1:01 Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 2:13 Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:41 Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 2:57 Trump celebrates GOP tax bill 1:00 Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 6:10 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population DNR Charles Ruth describes new legislation that offers incentives for hunters to shoot coyotes. DNR Charles Ruth describes new legislation that offers incentives for hunters to shoot coyotes. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

DNR Charles Ruth describes new legislation that offers incentives for hunters to shoot coyotes. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com