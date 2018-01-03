Town-by-town SC snow accumulation forecast totals

Winter weather is bearing down on South Carolina and the East Coast of the United States.
Here are the forecast snow totals by the National Weather Service for towns in the Palmetto State:
Lowcountry
▪ Charleston: Between 2 and 5 inches
▪ Beaufort: Between 2 and 7 inches
▪ Moncks Corner: Between 3 and 9 inches
▪ Summerville: Between 3 and 8 inches
▪ Walterboro: Between 3 and 7 inches
Midlands
▪ Aiken: Less than an inch to 2 inches
▪ Barnwell: Between 2 and 4 inches
▪ Camden: Less than inch to 4 inches
▪ Columbia: Less than inch to 3 inches
▪ Chesterfield: Less than an inch to 3 inches
▪ Edgefield: Less than an inch to 1 inch
▪ Lancaster: Less than an inch to 2 inches
▪ Newberry: Less than an inch to 2 inches
▪ Orangeburg: Between 2 and 5 inches
▪ Sumter: Between 3 and 5 inches
▪ Winnsboro: Less than an inch to 2 inches
Grand Strand
▪ Bennettsville: Less than an inch to 3 inches
▪ Conway: Between 2 and 4 inches
▪ Dillon: Between 1 and 3 inches
▪ Florence: Between 2 and 3 inches
▪ Georgetown: Between 2 and 4 inches
▪ Johnsonville: Between 3 and 4 inches
▪ Hartsville: Less than an inch to 3 inches
▪ Kingstree: Between 3 and 5 inches
▪ Marion: Between 2 and 4 inches
▪ Myrtle Beach: Between 2 and 4 inches
Upstate
▪ Spartangburg: Less than an inch
▪ Rock Hill: Up to an inch
▪ Chester: Up to an inch
▪ Union: Less than an inch
▪ Laurens: Less than an inch
