Town-by-town SC snow accumulation forecast totals

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 01:09 PM

Winter weather is bearing down on South Carolina and the East Coast of the United States.

Here are the forecast snow totals by the National Weather Service for towns in the Palmetto State:

Lowcountry

▪  Charleston: Between 2 and 5 inches

▪  Beaufort: Between 2 and 7 inches

▪  Moncks Corner: Between 3 and 9 inches

▪  Summerville: Between 3 and 8 inches

▪  Walterboro: Between 3 and 7 inches

Midlands

▪  Aiken: Less than an inch to 2 inches

▪  Barnwell: Between 2 and 4 inches

▪  Camden: Less than inch to 4 inches

▪  Columbia: Less than inch to 3 inches

▪  Chesterfield: Less than an inch to 3 inches

▪  Edgefield: Less than an inch to 1 inch

▪  Lancaster: Less than an inch to 2 inches

▪  Newberry: Less than an inch to 2 inches

▪  Orangeburg: Between 2 and 5 inches

▪  Sumter: Between 3 and 5 inches

▪  Winnsboro: Less than an inch to 2 inches

Grand Strand

▪  Bennettsville: Less than an inch to 3 inches

▪  Conway: Between 2 and 4 inches

▪  Dillon: Between 1 and 3 inches

▪  Florence: Between 2 and 3 inches

▪  Georgetown: Between 2 and 4 inches

▪ Johnsonville: Between 3 and 4 inches

▪  Hartsville: Less than an inch to 3 inches

▪  Kingstree: Between 3 and 5 inches

▪  Marion: Between 2 and 4 inches

▪  Myrtle Beach: Between 2 and 4 inches

Upstate

▪  Spartangburg: Less than an inch

▪  Rock Hill: Up to an inch

▪  Chester: Up to an inch

▪  Union: Less than an inch

▪  Laurens: Less than an inch

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

