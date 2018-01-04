SC icy road conditions blamed for man’s death on I-20

More Videos 3:41 Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA Pause 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:32 Snow! Rare flakes fall in the Midlands 1:37 Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 5:59 Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter explains decision to scrap nuclear-related rate hikes 2:19 The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season 1:02 Beloved veterinarian retires, closing out three generations of animal care in SC 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 0:25 Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect. A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect. Meta Viers McClatchy

A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect. Meta Viers McClatchy