    A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.

State

SC icy road conditions blamed for man’s death on I-20

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 10:55 AM

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C.

Icy road conditions in Kershaw County have been blamed for the Wednesday death of a Darlington man.

Arther Ted Cumbie Jr., of Darlington, died from blunt for trauma and massive head injuries, after his truck slid off Interstate 20 and into a median before striking several trees, according to WLTX. Cumbie was not speeding and was wearing his seatbelt.

The incident took place on I-20 near mile marker 103 around 5 p.m., according WIS. Cumbie was pronounced dead at the scene. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the station reported.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

