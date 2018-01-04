SC icy road conditions blamed for man’s death on I-20

Icy road conditions in Kershaw County have been blamed for the Wednesday death of a Darlington man.
Arther Ted Cumbie Jr., of Darlington, died from blunt for trauma and massive head injuries, after his truck slid off Interstate 20 and into a median before striking several trees, according to WLTX. Cumbie was not speeding and was wearing his seatbelt.
The incident took place on I-20 near mile marker 103 around 5 p.m., according WIS. Cumbie was pronounced dead at the scene. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the station reported.
