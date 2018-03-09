Fatal I-26 crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down lanes; bridge to be rebuilt

A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer damaged a bridge on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg and shut down westbound lanes of traffic Friday afternoon.
The tractor-trailer was traveling west near exit 154 when it crossed into the median and struck the support structure of a bridge, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The truck driver, identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office as Travis Hall, 46, of Wagner, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Westbound lanes of I-26 between exit 154 and 149 were closed Friday afternoon. Detour signs were directing drivers to get off at exit 154 and take U.S. 301 to U.S. 176, which will lead back to I-26 westbound.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation had heavy machinery moving to the site Friday evening with plans to demolish the bridge spanning the interstate. Weather permitting, the westbound lanes of I-26 should reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday and the eastbound lanes will reopen Sunday morning.
Check www.511sc.org for updated information on the status of lane closures.
Orangeburg I-26 WB from exit 154 detour is in place. Take exit 154 onto US 301. US 301 to US 176. US 176 back to I-26 WB. pic.twitter.com/oNZ9NF0F3W— Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) March 9, 2018
Orangeburg I-26 MM 153 pic.twitter.com/KcregyabLA— Trooper Judd SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) March 9, 2018
