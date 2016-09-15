Graduate student government wants Clemson coach to apologize over MLK comments

Clemson University’s graduate student officers think Dabo Swinney should apologize for his recent comments about Martin Luther King.
President Tyrese Bryant and Director of Communication Brian Gaines of the university’s Graduate Student Government sent the letter to Swinney and graduate students Thursday:
“… While we firmly believe you had the best of intentions, the apparent misrepresentation … is a gross perversion of that message and demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of the issues African Americans face on a daily basis.
“As someone who enjoys considerable ethos on both a local and national level, you are among the most public of faces for our great institution. This ethos carries a burden; your words have an impact that extends far beyond the playing field. Graduate Student Government is asking you to use your credibility to issue an apology to the students, alumni, faculty, and community at-large for which your words have had negatively affected.”
Bryant and Gaines were responding to comments Swinney made earlier this week in an interview. The coach affirmed the right to protest and said he would not discipline any Tigers who undertake protests along the lines of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who recently refused to stand at attention for the national anthem. But the coach added that he disagreed with Kaepernick and said such protests are more appropriate outside the team environment.
Swinney cited cultural progress over the last few decades – including Barack Obama’s two terms as President – and credited King’s ministry and civil rights work:
"... I hate to see what's going on in our country, I really do. I think this is a good world. I think this is a great country. It's just that things get painted with a broad brush in this world these days. There's more good than bad in this world. With Martin Luther King. I don't know that there's ever been a better man or better leader. To me, he changed the world. He changed the world through love in the face of hate. He changed the world through peace in the face of violence. He changed the world through education in the face of ignorance. And he changed the world through Jesus. Boy, that's politically incorrect. That's what he did. It's amazing when we don't learn from our past how you can repeat your mistakes."
Gaines, a Ph.D. communications student, said the letter speaks for the “diverse” GSG membership.
“We wanted to make sure the public knows we do not stand by his remarks,” said Gaines, a graduate of Westside High School in Anderson. “He (Swinney) has national and state standing, and we don’t feel he should be the voice of the university.”
Bryant, a second-year Masters student in city and regional planning, said the GSG bears no ill will toward Swinney.
"We're challenging our leaders and holding them accountable for their words … they can’t go back on it, but we hope they can learn from it," Bryant said.
The GSG president said it is appropriate for students to speak out, as college is the place to explore and sound off about those issues affecting everyone "... not just in America, but internationally. One quarter of graduate students are international students."
The letter comes a day after Chenjerai Kumanyika, a Clemson communications professor, published an open letter to Swinney on the Grio website that challenges the coach to delve more into King's work to better understand it.
University administrators declined comment when contacted Thursday.
