Smoke in the Midlands likely coming from out of state

Residents in the Midlands who see or smell smoke likely do not need to panic.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office released an advisory that smoke seen in the area is likely from forest fires in North Carolina.
NCSO reported the smoke should clear by in the afternoon as it moves south, and it has already cleared before noon in the northern areas of Newberry County.
The office stated it has no reports of controlled burns or uncontrolled fires in the area.
The Associated Press reported the forest fire near Lake Lure near Asheville, N.C. has been burning for four days.
Up to 35 homes near Lake Lure will be affected, and others may be evacuated, the AP reported.
