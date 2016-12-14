Why we need a national monument to Reconstruction

1:34 Corruption in the South Carolina State House Pause

0:53 Kaleb Chalmers signs with South Carolina

2:03 South Carolina QB Perry Orth reflects on graduation day

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:01 Perry Woolbright carries on family coaching legacy

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make

1:34 USC to use Sandy's Famous Hot Dogs location for parking for now

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

2:02 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting