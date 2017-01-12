President Obama creates national monument to Reconstruction in Beaufort County

President Barack Obama announced Thursday the creation of a national monument to the Reconstruction Era in Beaufort County.
The monument will include Darrah Hall on the campus of Penn Center, Brick Baptist Church, and the Emancipation Oak on the site of the current Naval Hospital Beaufort in Port Royaland a former Beaufort firehouse.
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and National Park Service director Jonathan Jarvis heard unanimous support for the monument during a public meeting at Brick Baptist Church in December.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments