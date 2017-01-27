South Carolina

January 27, 2017 9:48 PM

Shots ring out after high school basketball game, 3 people injured

Aggregated by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Three people were shot and wounded in Aiken after a basketball game between South Aiken and Aiken High Schools.

Aiken police told the Aiken Standard newspaper that the shooting occured after the game as people were leaving the South Aiken High School gymnasium. Lt. Karl Odenthal told the Standard that officers working the game were moving toward a disturbance when the shots rang out.

The condition of the injured people was not known Friday night.

Police were still investigating the incident late Friday and had no information about any suspect.

South Carolina

