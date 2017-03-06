SC city named one of worst college basketball cities in country

The Carolinas boast some of the most impressive college basketball teams in the country but also some of the worst, according to WalletHub.
While North Carolina cities like Chapel Hill, Durham and even Cullowhee topped the list, for some reason Clinton, S.C. was named the fifth worst city for college basketball fans.
Clinton, home of Presbyterian College, ranked No. 287 out of 291 cities, as well as 157th out of 159 small cities. The Presbyterian Blue Hose men’s basketball team won five games this season. The women’s team fared better with 12 wins.
Orangeburg was the first South Carolina city to make it on the list at No. 54, ranking No. 34 in the small cities category.
Conway was up next at No. 85 on the main list and No. 53 on the small cities list, followed behind by Columbia at No. 86.
But Columbia did make it to No. 17 on the list of mid-size cities, meaning cities that have between 100,000 and 300,000 residents.
Rock Hill made it into the top 100 at No. 95 and No. 57 on the small city list. Who knows if that will change next year after the Winthrop University Eagles won the Big South Tournament Sunday afternoon, earning them a ticket to the NCAA tournament.
Other cities on the list included:
▪ Clemson at No. 175 overall and No. 96 in the small cities category.
▪ Greenville at No. 182 overall and No. 100 in the small cities category.
▪ Charleston at No. 187 overall and No. 46 in the mid-size cities category.
▪ Spartanburg at No. 208 overall and No. 115 in the small cities category.
▪ North Charleston at No. 275 overall and No. 73 in the mid-size cities category
The only cities that ranked below Clinton were Daytona Beach, Fla., Peoria, Ill., Tampa., Fla., and New Britain, Conn.
For its methodology, WalletHub compared the 291 U.S. cities with at least one Division I college basketball team, the performance of those teams, the number of championship wins, the number of regular season championship wins, the minimum season ticket price for a game, fan engagement on Twitter and Facebook and stadium capacity.
