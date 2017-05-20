Experts: Conflicts over Confederate names and symbols likely to continue

If you hate heated conflicts over Confederate names and symbols, here’s some bad news:

These clashes aren't going away anytime soon, according to local historians and other observers.

A recent student-driven petition calling for the Greenville County School Board to change the name of Wade Hampton High School has garnered widespread press attention and prompted rancorous debate on local social media.

Hampton was a Confederate lieutenant general, one of the largest slaveholders in the Southeast and, by today’s standards, a blatant “racist,” according to historians.

Hundreds of students and their supporters say the name of Wade Hampton no longer deserves to be honored by a modern, respected and diverse Greenville high school.

“Honoring a man who owned and fought to keep students’ ancestors enslaved and oppressed is not only inappropriate but immoral,” said 16-year-old student Asha Marie, who wrote the change.org petition, which now includes 1,800 signatures.

A counter-petition, opposing the name change, has garnered more than 2,400 signatures.

At the heart of the Wade Hampton controversy and other pitched debates over historical figures and symbols nationwide is a head-on collision of the values of the past with those of the present, said Furman University history professor Courtney Tollison.

Tollison quoted novelist William Faulkner: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

In New Orleans, four prominent Confederate-era statues recently were removed by city officials, with the latest — a towering memorial to Gen. Robert E. Lee — taken down Friday.

Will statues and other public buildings that honor controversial figures of the past be challenged in South Carolina as well?

“It will definitely happen here,” said Paul Thomas, a Furman University professor of education. “South Carolina just has too many historical figures who are too problematic.”

Look for historical South Carolina figures such as John C. Calhoun and Strom Thurmond to raise hackles in the future, Thomas suggested.

Technology will continue to help drive debates, Tollison said.

“Technology offers a very democratic and accessible platform for anyone to begin a grassroots movement,” Tollison said. “I anticipate these conflicts will persist.”

Hampton is only the latest controversial figure or symbol to spark protests in the Upstate. Clemson University in recent years has been rocked by student protesters calling for the university to change the name of its iconic Tillman Hall, named after the white supremacist and former South Carolina Gov. “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman.

The Confederate battle flag, meanwhile, was removed from the Statehouse grounds in 2015 after Dylann Roof, a white supremacist who relished the symbolism of the Confederate flag, fatally shot nine black worshipers at Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

In Spartanburg County, members of the NAACP have raised objections to Byrnes High School’s nickname of “Rebels.”

In the case of Wade Hampton High School, protesters are petitioning the Greenville County school board to change the school’s name, but only the Legislature has that power, according to Crystal Ball O’Connor, chair of the Greenville Schools board.

In 2000, as a part of a compromise to lower the Confederate battle flag from atop the Statehouse dome, the Legislature passed the Heritage Act, requiring a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to change historical monuments.

“Since Wade Hampton High School was named for a historical figure, the name can only be changed by a vote of the General Assembly,” O’Connor said.

The board is free, however, to endorse or oppose a name change.

Lynda Leventis-Wells, who graduated from Wade Hampton, coached basketball there and now represents the school on the county school board, said she is adamantly against renaming the school.

“You look at the thousands and thousands of dollars these kids raise during Spirit Week and all of the positive things that have been done,” Leventis-Wells said. “Why would you change the name? I think Wade Hampton High School represents family, togetherness and making a difference. Let’s move on.”

But Thomas said school administrators should encourage student debate over historical figures such as Wade Hampton — as an important lesson in democracy.

“If we really think that public education is to prepare people to live in a democracy, children need to have experiences with democratic processes,” Thomas said. “I think this specific protest should be seen as an opportunity for students to see what the democratic process looks like, with everybody’s voice mattering. Principals and superintendents of public schools — they have incredibly hard jobs — but they are the people who have to show students what moral courage is. If administrators and teachers can’t show moral courage, how do we expect our children to?”

Both sides in the debate have the responsibility to make sure the discussion remains civil, said Rod Andrew, a Clemson history professor who wrote a biography of Wade Hampton.

“We can use the past to tear each other apart, or we can use these controversies as educational opportunities and try to learn from them,” Andrew said.

The Calhoun problem

Elsewhere in the nation, the name of South Carolina native John C. Calhoun, who infamously called slavery “a positive good,” has sparked outcries.

In February, Yale University stripped Calhoun’s name from one of its residential colleges.

Yale President Peter Salovey, quoted by the Washington Post, called Calhoun “a white supremacist, an ardent defender of slavery as ‘a positive good,’ someone whose views hardened over the course of his life, who died essentially criticizing the Declaration of Independence and its emphasis on all men being created equal.”

News accounts suggest that Yale’s decision was prompted by student protests in the wake of the Charleston massacre. Yale renamed the building in honor of Grace Murray Hopper, a pioneering mathematician and computer scientist.

Calhoun, who graduated from Yale in 1804 and served as a U.S. vice president, secretary of state, secretary of war and senator, is memorialized across South Carolina by countless public buildings.

In Anderson School District 5, an elementary school bears his name: the Calhoun Academy of the Arts. South Carolina roads are named after Calhoun and Hampton — as are South Carolina counties.

At Clemson University, Calhoun’s antebellum plantation home, Fort Hill, is maintained as a museum to Calhoun and his descendants. Clemson’s honors college also is named after Calhoun.

Calhoun and other controversial figures could prompt protests in the future, Thomas said.

“I think Calhoun and Strom Thurmond are the real problems that haven’t been mined in the way others have,” Thomas said. “I think it’s very problematic to keep things named after people who we recognize in a contemporary context as more than deeply flawed.”

Historical figures such as Hampton and Tillman should be judged based on whether their redeeming qualities outweigh their negative ones, Thomas suggested.

“There are reasonable people who can argue that, on balance, some people’s contributions outweigh their weaknesses,” Thomas said. “If you peel back anybody, you’re going to find problems.”

In the case of school controversies, minority protesters often deserve greater consideration, in part because of compulsory attendance laws, Thomas said.

“I do think that in a public institution we have to weigh pretty heavily toward the sensitivities of minorities,” Thomas said. “To me, it gets really problematic to ask children to attend a school named after people who have pretty significant racist or sexist qualities that are well known.”

The many Confederate monuments across the state may be targeted in the future as well, some observers say. A Confederate memorial statue in front of the Anderson County Courthouse, built only a couple of decades ago, includes a Confederate flag carved in stone and states: “The world shall yet decide, in truth’s clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right.”

Protests over Confederate-era figures and symbols can plunge a community into turmoil and acrimony. But Thomas suggested that when names are changed or symbols removed, there’s little controversy in the future.

He cited the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds in 2015 as an example.

“Everybody thought the world was going to end when it happened,” Thomas said. “But all it took was political courage.”

Listening to each other

Supporters of renaming public buildings and removing controversial statues say such buildings and monuments should reflect a community’s finer values — values worth emulating, Tollison said. Yet she added that such initiatives can get out of hand.

“Is it a slippery and unending slope to judge people and events of the past from the perspective and values of today,” Tollison said. “It we continue to do that, we will not only lose sight of where we have been and how we evolved to be the way we are today, but we will also become involved in a perpetual cycle of naming and renaming as values constantly evolve over the decades.”

Andrew said debates over controversial historical figures and symbols make high demands on a community’s capacity to empathize.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to answer these questions with civility until we’re willing to listen to and respect other people’s history,” Andrew said. “For example, in South Carolina, black South Carolinians and black families have one history of the Civil War and Reconstruction, and whites have another. Both of them can claim that their ancestors suffered a lot and overcame a lot, and have things to be proud of, but these two histories don’t ‘talk’ to each other very much. In my opinion, whites need to understand more deeply how much pain and injustice their black neighbors have endured, but they understandably don’t want to dismiss the virtues and achievements of their own ancestors either.”

The Wade Hampton High and Tillman Hall protests can be seen as a result, in part, of generational change and growing diversity in the Upstate, Thomas said.

“I think there was a generation of young people who were kind of politically neutral and I think we’re seeing the rise of a generation of young people who are more politically aware,” he said.

The history of America, meanwhile, suggests a trend “toward greater inclusiveness over time,” Tollison said.

“All social movements evolve,” she said. “In the 1960s, the Civil Rights Movement fought for equal political and voting rights. After that was legislatively achieved, the movement began to focus on social inequality, job discrimination and incarceration. This (protests over controversial monuments and building names) seems like a natural progression.”