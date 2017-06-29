Greenville Co. detention center officer charged with trafficking meth

A Greenville County detention officer was arrested in connection to a drug trafficking investigation, Sheriff Will Lewis said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Kendall Shon Marlin, 47, of Alameda Street in Greenville, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to a warrant.
Marlin attempted to possess 400 grams of methamphetamine, from an undercover SLED agent, according the warrant.
"Its very shocking any time you have a law enforcement officer or corrections officer, anyone that is affiliated with the state, involved in any activity like this," Lewis said. "We're held to a higher standard."
Marlin was acting alone and there's no reason to believe he was distributing inside the jail, Lewis said.
Marlin was arrested on Tuesday, Lewis said.
The Greenville County Detention Center is run by Greenville County and not the Sheriff's Office.
Marlin was hired by the County in May, 2004. He was terminated Wednesday, said Bob Mihalic, Greenville County Affairs Coordinator.
SLED is investigating the case.
