At long last! After 13 years, Port of Port Royal property finally sold

More Videos 1:27 York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville Pause 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 0:36 Hurricane Maria tracks north and east 3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 0:40 Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 1:52 The case that haunts you: Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance 0:42 Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 4:41 Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 0:38 Solar eclipse totality time lapse at SC Statehouse 0:51 Muschamp says a loss is not necessarily due to lack of effort Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back. Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back. CBRE Inc. CBRE Inc.

Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back. CBRE Inc. CBRE Inc.