Woman’s body found on boat with man seen leaving Murrels Inlet bait shop fire, police said

More Videos 1:13 Gamecock fans in Tampa celebrate new year before Outback Bowl Pause 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 2:10 Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 2:17 Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 0:49 A'ja Wilson is 'Really special, very complete' says Staley 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county 19:41 Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Live stream of officials capturing boater after fire breaks out in Murrells Inlet Boater Dan Morgan live streams as he aids the United States Coast Guard, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol unit and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources search for a boater who is thought to be associated with the Friday morning fire at Perry's Bait and Tackle in Murrells Inlet. Officials later arrested the boater who was found with a deceased female on board. Boater Dan Morgan live streams as he aids the United States Coast Guard, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol unit and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources search for a boater who is thought to be associated with the Friday morning fire at Perry's Bait and Tackle in Murrells Inlet. Officials later arrested the boater who was found with a deceased female on board. Dan Morgan Edited by Jason Lee

Boater Dan Morgan live streams as he aids the United States Coast Guard, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol unit and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources search for a boater who is thought to be associated with the Friday morning fire at Perry's Bait and Tackle in Murrells Inlet. Officials later arrested the boater who was found with a deceased female on board. Dan Morgan Edited by Jason Lee