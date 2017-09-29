Woman’s body found on boat with man seen leaving Murrels Inlet bait shop fire, police said

A male suspect and female victim have been identified after a fire broke out at Perry’s Bait and Tackle on Friday morning in Murrells Inlet.
Eric Justin Perry, 35, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson of the second degree after Jessica Lynn Hill, 36, was found dead, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials were called to the fire around 10 a.m. Friday where crews found flames and smoke coming from the shop, Assistant Chief J.R. Haney with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department said.
Witnesses near the scene said that they saw a male leaving the area in a small boat after the fire was reported, the release states.
After conducting an investigation, officials said that they found Perry with Hill’s body on board a boat.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning to determine the cause of death, the report states.
Perry is at the Georgetown County Detention center awaiting a bond hearing.
A post on the Perry’s Bait and Tackle Facebook page states:
“Jessica’s family and friends ask for your prayers in the coming days and weeks. Please keep her three children also in your thoughts and prayers as well. Also - we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your business and the love expressed over the years.”
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
