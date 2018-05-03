10-car crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured. I-20 West closes for 'foreseeable future.'

One commuter is dead and two more are in critical condition after a 10 car crash on I-20 West late Thursday morning, S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Lance Cpl. David Jones said.

The interstate closed near the U.S. 378 exit late Thursday morning after an accident, according to a Lexington County Tweet.

Though investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, Jones said one car burst into flames after being struck during the massive accident.





Firefighters managed to put out the fire, and investigators still have to check the integrity of the road, he added.

Four people were transported to local hospitals, and two of those were in critical condition, Jones said.

While names and makes of cars involved have yet to be released, two of the vehicles involved were commercial, Jones said in a video posted to Twitter.





The road will be closed "for the foreseeable future," as investigators from the S.C. Highway Patrol look into the crash, according to another Tweet. Officials ask drivers to seek alternative routes.

Jones said drivers who take I-20 home after work should consider taking back roads because investigators have a lengthy process ahead of them.

Traffic became congested on I-20 East near the time of the accident, according to a S.C. Department of Transportation Tweet. Jones said traffic on U.S. 378 began to back up before 1 p.m. as first responders lines the roadways.