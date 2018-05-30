2 killed after house collapses following landslide, NC police say

Two people died after a home collapsed in North Carolina because of flooding and mudslides, wbtv.com reported.

The Boone Police Department confirmed that two people were inside the Watauga County home that collapsed Wednesday in Boone, N.C., according to wspa.com.

Video from Hickory Nut Gorge Brewery in Chimney Rock, NC shows the raging Rocky Broad River after heavy rains Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Several areas of western NC have reported flooding and mudslides as a result of heavy rain over the past 15 days. Hickory Nut Gorge Brewery

The collapse, which rescuers responded to about 5 p.m., is believed to have been caused by the severe weather in the area, wcnc.com reported.

Four to 7 inches of rain fell in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning, adding to ground already saturated by two weeks of rain that totaled 10 to 20 inches in parts of the mountains.

The police reported that an Urban Search and Rescue team from Asheville has been helping first responders, according to wataugademocrat.com.

"People in North Carolina need to continue to take these conditions seriously, because they are proving deadly," Gov. Roy Cooper said at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The governor declared a state of emergency for North Carolina's mountain counties Wednesday.