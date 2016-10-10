Trump would jail Clinton? President can’t do that

2:48 VIDEO: Recent editorial cartoons by Robert Ariail Pause

2:41 Clemson LB Ben Boulware speaks out against being labeled a dirty player

0:22 Surveillance cameras show attempted murder suspect at hotel

1:13 South Carolina vs. Georgia: 3 things we learned

1:18 South Carolina searching for answers on offense, especially in run game

2:02 South Carolina defense couldn't stop Georgia rushing attack

2:33 Muschamp: 'All positions are open' after Gamecocks' loss to Georgia

1:24 Garden City residents see tornado damage for the first time

0:41 Richland residents cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew

13:02 Nikki Haley's Matthew update, Sun. Oct. 9