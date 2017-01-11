Letters: Division is between doers and takers

The real reason this country is divided is that we have the people who work, pay their taxes, obey the law and improve our economy, and then we have the people who won’t work, or get an education, but want the government to keep them and supply them with all the perks.
The Department of Agriculture proudly reports that it distributes free meals and SNAP cards to more than 46 million people a year.
Meanwhile, the National Park Service asks us, “Please do not feed the animals.” It says the animals will grow dependent on the handouts, and then they will never learn to take care of themselves.
Lesson over.
Robert J. Buechler
Camden
