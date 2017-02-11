Letters: All hail Donald Trump

For Israel and its misguided Jesus-loving American patsy, the long wait is over. A new messiah has been chosen to save the Israeli pariah from the infidels; to smite the evolution, homosexual, abortion and climate change abominators; and to upend NATO and 70 years of American foreign policy.
Hail Donald Trump, the messiah, chosen and anointed by Vladimir Putin and Russian hackers, Franklin Graham and the lunatic evangelical fringe, and Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionists. So begins the Trump age of idiocracy/theocracy, when America values and principles succumb to Bible mythology and America joins Israel and North Korea as a pariah nation.
Larry Knight
Columbia
