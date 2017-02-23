Letters: This can’t be what we voted for

Do we really want the Department of Education abolished, with no more federal funding going to our schools? Do we want the Environmental Protection Agency eliminated, and corporations free to pollute our water and air?
Did we really vote to ban those from other countries, those who work our farms, attend our colleges, vacation and visit their families here? Are we fine with having families torn apart, deporting those who were raised American to countries where they have never lived? Are we so frightened of those not like us that we reject people who are not Christians?
And will we be happy with the costs that all these bad laws and bad governing are running up?
This has been my home for all my 65 years. I have felt safe here all my life — until Jan. 20, when fear and anger became the rule of government. It is a tragedy for me, my children and grandchildren, my friends and neighbors.
I do not believe this is the way we were choosing to live when we voted in November. I do believe that Americans will reject this insanity and paranoia. Our future as a great nation depends on it.
Agnes F. Pomata
Wadmalaw Island
